Prime Minister Modi Inaugurates Construction of Key Bio-Gas Plants in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched the construction of four compressed bio-gas (CBG) plants by Oil India Ltd in Assam.

The event was part of a groundbreaking ceremony for several CBG plants nationwide, which Modi virtually presided over from New Delhi, aimed at fostering a sustainable and eco-friendly energy landscape on Swachh Bharat Diwas.

The key OIL projects are located in Guwahati, Jorhat, Sivasagar, and Tinsukia.

'Cow dung is bringing changes in our villages. Hundreds of biogas plants are being set up in India's villages now,' Modi said during his speech after unveiling the projects.

He pointed out that managing cow dung was previously a hassle for villagers, particularly when cows or bulls became unproductive due to age or other reasons.

'With these biogas plants, even cow dung from unproductive bovines is helping our farmers,' the PM asserted.

'Due to urbanization, waste generation is increasing, including newer forms like e-waste. We need new technologies to address this issue,' Modi stressed.

He emphasized future construction should incorporate recycling, and new residential complexes must be designed to generate minimal waste.

Oil India Ltd, in coordination with the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), plans to set up 25 CBG plants by 2024-25 through PSU investments or partnerships with private entrepreneurs, according to a company statement.

'As India strives to become a clean energy leader, setting up these CBG plants marks a crucial step towards a greener and more resilient future,' OIL said.

The PSU reiterated its commitment to supporting India's energy needs by adopting sustainable practices and fostering clean energy development.

The upcoming CBG plants will feature advanced zero liquid discharge systems to ensure minimal environmental impact.

Each plant can process 125 tonnes of municipal solid waste daily, converting it into approximately 2 tonnes of CBG per day, the statement added.

The biogas produced can be integrated into the nearest city gas distribution network or supplied directly to CNG retailers.

This efficient use of waste reduces pollution and provides an alternative source of clean energy. The initiative aligns with the Government of India's 'Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation' & GOBARdhan scheme, promoting CBG as a clean, affordable fuel.

The plants are expected to generate significant job opportunities in local communities, supporting economic development and improving living standards in these regions.

The initiative will also help reduce the country's dependence on imported fuels, bolstering energy independence and self-sufficiency.

