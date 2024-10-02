Mixed German Borrowing Costs Amid Economic Concerns and Middle East Tensions

German borrowing costs were mixed on Wednesday, following a significant fall in long-dated yields the previous day due to economic growth concerns.

Fears of a wider Middle East conflict pressured investors to seek safety in government bonds. Manufacturing activity across the euro zone declined at its fastest pace this year in September.

Germany's 10-year bond yield rose slightly by 0.5 basis points to 2.03%, reaching its lowest since January on Tuesday. Markets see a 90% chance of a European Central Bank rate cut in October.

Germany's two-year bond yield dropped by 0.5 basis points to 2.02%, its lowest since December 2022. The gap between French and German 10-year yields widened, reflecting increased risk premiums on French bonds. Prime Minister Michel Barnier announced steep cuts and tax hikes to address France's budget deficit.

Italy's 10-year yield increased by 0.5 basis points to 3.38%, with the gap between Italian and German yields widening significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)