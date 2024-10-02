Left Menu

Mixed German Borrowing Costs Amid Economic Concerns and Middle East Tensions

German borrowing costs showed mixed results amid economic growth concerns and Middle East tensions. Long-dated yields fell significantly, but Germany's 10-year bond yield rose slightly. Manufacturing activity in the euro zone declined, and the ECB might cut rates. France and Italy saw notable movements in bond yields and introduced public spending cuts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-10-2024 12:05 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 12:05 IST
Mixed German Borrowing Costs Amid Economic Concerns and Middle East Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

German borrowing costs were mixed on Wednesday, following a significant fall in long-dated yields the previous day due to economic growth concerns.

Fears of a wider Middle East conflict pressured investors to seek safety in government bonds. Manufacturing activity across the euro zone declined at its fastest pace this year in September.

Germany's 10-year bond yield rose slightly by 0.5 basis points to 2.03%, reaching its lowest since January on Tuesday. Markets see a 90% chance of a European Central Bank rate cut in October.

Germany's two-year bond yield dropped by 0.5 basis points to 2.02%, its lowest since December 2022. The gap between French and German 10-year yields widened, reflecting increased risk premiums on French bonds. Prime Minister Michel Barnier announced steep cuts and tax hikes to address France's budget deficit.

Italy's 10-year yield increased by 0.5 basis points to 3.38%, with the gap between Italian and German yields widening significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

 Global
2
Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

 Global
4
Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024