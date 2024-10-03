Left Menu

UK Defence Minister Condemns Iran's Missile Attack on Israel

UK Defence Minister Healey spoke to Israel's Gallant to express total condemnation of Iran's massive missile attack against Israel. This strong denunciation underscores the UK's position on the escalating tensions in the region.

Updated: 03-10-2024 02:20 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 02:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

UK Defence Minister Healey condemned Iran's massive missile attack on Israel in a conversation with Israeli counterpart Gallant.

Healey expressed the UK's strong disapproval and solidarity with Israel in the wake of the attack, emphasizing the nation's stance on regional security.

The attack, which has escalated tensions in the already volatile region, highlights increasing geopolitical frictions.

