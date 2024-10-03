UK Defence Minister Condemns Iran's Missile Attack on Israel
UK Defence Minister Healey spoke to Israel's Gallant to express total condemnation of Iran's massive missile attack against Israel. This strong denunciation underscores the UK's position on the escalating tensions in the region.
Healey expressed the UK's strong disapproval and solidarity with Israel in the wake of the attack, emphasizing the nation's stance on regional security.
The attack, which has escalated tensions in the already volatile region, highlights increasing geopolitical frictions.
