Left Menu

Karnataka Health Minister Criticizes Savarkar's Ideology at Book Launch

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao criticized Vinayak Savarkar's ideology at a book launch, arguing for Mahatma Gandhi’s democratic beliefs over Savarkar’s fundamentalist views. Rao also discussed Muhammad Ali Jinnah, stating that despite his Islamic beliefs, Jinnah was not a fundamentalist. The event marked Gandhi's 155th birth anniversary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 09:50 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 09:50 IST
Karnataka Health Minister Criticizes Savarkar's Ideology at Book Launch
Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao. (Photo/X@dineshgrao). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao criticized Vinayak Savarkar's ideology during a book launch, distinguishing it from Indian culture despite Savarkar's nationalist status. Rao emphasized that Mahatma Gandhi's democratic beliefs should prevail in the country over Savarkar's fundamentalist views.

Speaking about Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Rao pointed out that, although Jinnah was a 'hardcore Islamic believer', he was not a fundamentalist and instead pursued secularism in his quest for a high government position and a separate nation. Rao accused the RSS and other right-wing groups of fostering fundamentalism.

The book launch event of the Kannada version of "Gandhi's Assassin: The Making of Nathuram Godse and His Idea of India" was organized by Jagrita Karnataka and Aharnishi Prakashana to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi's 155th birth anniversary. The book delves into how Savarkar's ideology influenced Godse, contrasting it with Gandhi's democratic ideals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

 United States
2
Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

 Global
3
Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

 United States
4
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank’s Growing Impact: How Trust and Engagement are Shaping Georgia’s Development

Empowering Uzbekistan’s Digital Future for Persons with Disabilities

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: Empowering Women Through Technical and Vocational Training

Bridging the Digital Divide: A Toolkit for Accessible Telehealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024