Karnataka Health Minister Criticizes Savarkar's Ideology at Book Launch

On Wednesday, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao criticized Vinayak Savarkar's ideology during a book launch, distinguishing it from Indian culture despite Savarkar's nationalist status. Rao emphasized that Mahatma Gandhi's democratic beliefs should prevail in the country over Savarkar's fundamentalist views.

Speaking about Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Rao pointed out that, although Jinnah was a 'hardcore Islamic believer', he was not a fundamentalist and instead pursued secularism in his quest for a high government position and a separate nation. Rao accused the RSS and other right-wing groups of fostering fundamentalism.

The book launch event of the Kannada version of "Gandhi's Assassin: The Making of Nathuram Godse and His Idea of India" was organized by Jagrita Karnataka and Aharnishi Prakashana to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi's 155th birth anniversary. The book delves into how Savarkar's ideology influenced Godse, contrasting it with Gandhi's democratic ideals.

(With inputs from agencies.)