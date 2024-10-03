JD(S) Vice President Accuses Party Leaders of Extortion and Threats

Vijay Tata, the social media vice president of JD(S), has filed a complaint against Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy and MLC Ramesh Gowda, alleging extortion and death threats. This legal move has been recorded at the Amruthahalli Police Station in Bengaluru, requesting security for Tata amidst these serious accusations.

The complaint outlines severe allegations, with Tata accusing Kumaraswamy and Gowda of demanding Rs 50 crore from him, coupled with threats to his life. Tata recounted a conversation where Kumaraswamy allegedly insisted on the financial contribution to secure a win in the Channapatna by-election.

Threats reportedly ensued when Tata expressed his financial limitations. Kumaraswamy reportedly warned of potential difficulties in Tata's real estate ventures if the demand wasn't met. Ramesh Gowda is also accused of coercing Tata for Rs 5 crore for personal projects, intensifying the pressure. Authorities are currently probing the claims.

