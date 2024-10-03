121 Finance Acquires AcceptMyInvoice.com to Revolutionize Trade Credit

New Delhi, India—In a significant move to strengthen its market position, 121 Finance Pvt. Ltd., the country's largest independently owned NBFC-Factor, announced the acquisition of AcceptMyInvoice.com for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition aims to streamline Trade Credit and increase customer acquisition by providing new value-added services.

AcceptMyInvoice.com is an innovative platform that resolves B2B trade credit challenges like friction and disputes through its effective Invoice Acceptance and Receivable Management system. It processes about ₹600 crores annually in B2B Trade Credit, offering businesses the ability to onboard clients and automate receivables, thereby enhancing the SME and MSME sectors' trade experience.

With this acquisition, 121 Finance strengthens its digital trade finance offerings, including Trade Credit Finance, Factoring Finance, and more. According to Dr. Ravi Modani, Founder and CEO, the move is aligned with their vision of simplifying trade finance access for the unorganised sector and contributes to initiatives like OCEN aimed at improving trade credit access for SMBs in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)