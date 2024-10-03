Naidu's Delhi Visit Seeks Key Development Boost For Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled for a pivotal visit to Delhi on October 7, aiming to hold high-level discussions with significant national leaders. A major agenda item is his planned meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, centered on critical developmental projects for the state, including securing World Bank funding for the development of the state's capital, Amaravati.

As part of his itinerary, Chief Minister Naidu is also seeking a meeting with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to advance discussions on vital railway projects. Predominantly, talks are expected to focus on the "Bhumi Puja Muhurta" (groundbreaking ceremony) for the Vizag Railway Zone, deemed crucial for enhancing transportation and infrastructure in the region.

Naidu's Delhi visit underscores a strategic push to reinforce Andhra Pradesh's development agenda, notably through securing central support for infrastructure projects and international funding. The outcome of these engagements could significantly influence the state's growth trajectory, aligning with potential backing from the World Bank for Amaravati and the completion of key railway infrastructures.

Meanwhile, on October 2, the Andhra CM initiated the nation's inaugural skill census pilot project in Mangalagiri, aimed at evaluating skill levels through a comprehensive door-to-door survey. The project involves surveying 1,61,421 families, with enumerators meticulously assessing 1,35,914 households in Mangalagiri and 25,507 in Thullur.

The endeavor, spearheaded by the Skill Development Headquarters, enlists support from village secretariats and other departments to identify youth skills and provide development to bolster employment opportunities. Committed to creating 2 million jobs over the next five years, the government is actively linking industries with educational institutions and planning recurring job fairs to address employment challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)