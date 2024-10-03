Monsoon Monitors: Shimla's Rainfall Report and Predictions

The southwest monsoon, which began over Himachal Pradesh on June 27, is expected to fully withdraw in the coming days, according to the India Meteorological Department's latest data. Senior Weather Scientist Sandeep Kumar Sharma reported an 18 percent rainfall deficit for the season, yet it remains classified as normal.

Notably, Shimla recorded a 15 percent rainfall surplus, while Lahaul-Spiti suffered a 69 percent deficit. The districts of Shimla, Sirmaur, Kullu, Mandi, Bilaspur, and Kangra experienced normal rainfall levels. In contrast, Chamba, Hamirpur, Solan, Una, Kinnaur, and Lahaul-Spiti experienced below-normal rainfall figures.

Sharma mentioned the monthly rainfall data showing significant deficits in June and July, followed by near-normal levels in August and slightly above-normal in September. Looking ahead, high-altitude areas like Chamba and Lahaul-Spiti may see rainfall early October. Temperatures across the plains are expected to rise slightly in the next few days.

(With inputs from agencies.)