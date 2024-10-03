Union Cabinet Overhauls Agri Schemes into Two Giant Umbrella Programs

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, announced a significant overhaul of the country's agricultural schemes. Approved on Thursday, the rationalization consolidates various Centrally Sponsored Schemes under the Ministry of Agriculture into two umbrella programs—PM Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (PM-RKVY) and Krishonnati Yojana (KY).

These comprehensive programs will be executed with a total proposed expenditure exceeding Rs 1.01 lakh crore. The PM-RKVY aims to promote sustainable agriculture, while the KY seeks to address food security and agricultural self-sufficiency. Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan highlighted that this move underscores the government's commitment to farmers.

The initiative also allows states to create tailored strategic plans addressing climate resilience and value chain development. By consolidating existing schemes, this transformation aims at preventing duplication, ensuring effective convergence, and fostering private sector participation in agriculture.

(With inputs from agencies.)