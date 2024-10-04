Rupee's Tug-of-War: Battling Market Forces

The Indian rupee held steady at 83.96 against the US dollar early Friday, breaking its recent downward trend. This stabilization was cheered by a dip in crude oil prices and a softened US currency, both of which played pivotal roles in halting the rupee's slide.

However, optimism was tempered by the domestic equity market's lukewarm response amid a significant outflow of foreign investments over the past three days, preventing any robust recovery for the local currency, according to forex market traders.

The tumultuous situation persisted with Foreign Institutional Investors remaining net sellers in the capital markets, encouraged by China's recent stimulus measures. This shift in investment preference led to a sustained downturn in Indian equities, further complicating economic recovery efforts.

