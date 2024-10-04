Kejriwal Finds Temporary Abode with AAP's Ashok Mittal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP, Ashok Mittal, is hosting former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at his Delhi bungalow. The arrangement comes after Kejriwal's resignation on September 17. Mittal expressed his enthusiasm for the opportunity to accommodate Kejriwal as a guest.

In an interview with ANI, Mittal stated his joy at Kejriwal choosing his residence, despite offers from other party members. Mittal emphasized the learning opportunity this presents and expressed confidence in Kejriwal's political future, predicting his triumphant return as Chief Minister in the next elections.

The AAP official confirmed Kejriwal's temporary stay while he searches for a new Delhi home, prioritizing proximity to his constituency. Kejriwal aims to earn a fresh mandate before reclaiming his role as CM, should the public grant him their 'certificate of honesty' in the forthcoming elections anticipated in February 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)