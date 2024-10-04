Left Menu

Kejriwal Finds Temporary Abode with AAP's Ashok Mittal

Arvind Kejriwal, former Delhi Chief Minister, temporarily stays at AAP MP Ashok Mittal's bungalow following his resignation. Mittal hosts Kejriwal, expressing hope for his return with a decisive mandate. Kejriwal seeks a permanent residence close to his constituency in New Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 09:54 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 09:54 IST
Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP, Ashok Mittal, is hosting former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at his Delhi bungalow. The arrangement comes after Kejriwal's resignation on September 17. Mittal expressed his enthusiasm for the opportunity to accommodate Kejriwal as a guest.

In an interview with ANI, Mittal stated his joy at Kejriwal choosing his residence, despite offers from other party members. Mittal emphasized the learning opportunity this presents and expressed confidence in Kejriwal's political future, predicting his triumphant return as Chief Minister in the next elections.

The AAP official confirmed Kejriwal's temporary stay while he searches for a new Delhi home, prioritizing proximity to his constituency. Kejriwal aims to earn a fresh mandate before reclaiming his role as CM, should the public grant him their 'certificate of honesty' in the forthcoming elections anticipated in February 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

