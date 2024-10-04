Miracle Surgery: Factory Worker’s Severed Hand Reattached Successfully in Delhi

A 24-year-old factory worker from Bahadurgarh, Haryana, has made a remarkable recovery following a harrowing accident. After his right hand was severed by a laser woodcutting machine on September 28, the worker was swiftly transported to Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital in New Delhi.

Upon arrival, the patient received prompt attention from a dedicated team, resulting in a successful hand reattachment surgery that lasted nine hours. Leading the operation was Prof. Dr. Mukesh Sharma, along with a skilled team of plastic and orthopaedic surgeons. Their coordinated efforts were pivotal to the success of this intricate procedure.

In the wake of the surgery, the patient spent three days in intensive care and is now reported in stable condition. Dr. Sameek Bhattacharya, Head of Plastic Surgery at RML Hospital, emphasized the critical role of timely intervention. The operation, involving advanced microvascular techniques, underscores RML Hospital's reputation as a leader in offering high-quality surgeries at no cost to patients.

