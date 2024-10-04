Left Menu

Miracle Surgery: Factory Worker’s Severed Hand Reattached Successfully in Delhi

A factory worker in Haryana successfully underwent hand reimplantation surgery at RML Hospital, New Delhi, after his hand was severed by a laser machine. A skilled team of surgeons performed the nine-hour operation, highlighting the importance of swift medical attention and RML's commitment to providing advanced healthcare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 09:56 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 09:56 IST
24-year-old factory worker undergoes successful hand reimplantation at Delhi's RML Hospital (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 24-year-old factory worker from Bahadurgarh, Haryana, has made a remarkable recovery following a harrowing accident. After his right hand was severed by a laser woodcutting machine on September 28, the worker was swiftly transported to Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital in New Delhi.

Upon arrival, the patient received prompt attention from a dedicated team, resulting in a successful hand reattachment surgery that lasted nine hours. Leading the operation was Prof. Dr. Mukesh Sharma, along with a skilled team of plastic and orthopaedic surgeons. Their coordinated efforts were pivotal to the success of this intricate procedure.

In the wake of the surgery, the patient spent three days in intensive care and is now reported in stable condition. Dr. Sameek Bhattacharya, Head of Plastic Surgery at RML Hospital, emphasized the critical role of timely intervention. The operation, involving advanced microvascular techniques, underscores RML Hospital's reputation as a leader in offering high-quality surgeries at no cost to patients.

(With inputs from agencies.)

