Left Menu

Pune Shocked by Heinous Ghat Assault

Pune Police released sketches of suspects linked to a gang rape of a 21-year-old woman at Bopdev Ghat. The girl was assaulted by three men, sparking public outrage. Authorities have urged citizens to assist in the suspects' capture while public figures criticize the government's response to women's safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 19:16 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 19:16 IST
Pune Shocked by Heinous Ghat Assault
Sketch of suspects in Pune gang rape case (Photo/Pune police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Pune Police have unveiled sketches of two suspects related to the alleged gang rape of a 21-year-old woman in the Bopdev Ghat area. This incident, taking place on the night of October 3, has stirred widespread concern in the community. Authorities have also shared contact numbers, including that of Vinay Patankar, Senior Police Inspector of Kondhwa Police Station, urging the public to offer any helpful information they might possess.

According to official reports, the victim was at the ghat with a friend when three unknown individuals allegedly attacked her around 11 p.m. While the attack occurred on October 3, a police report was filed at approximately 5 a.m. the following day. During ongoing efforts to locate the perpetrators, Pune Joint Commissioner of Police Ranjan Kumar Sharma commented on the extensive search undertaken by ten teams from the Crime Branch and Detective Branch.

The incident has drawn sharp criticism from public figures, including NCP-SCP working president Supriya Sule, who expressed outrage at the current state of women's safety in Pune and Maharashtra as a whole. Sule censured the state home department for its inaction, urging swift arrest and prosecution of the accused. NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar echoed the public's anger, juxtaposing government initiatives like the Ladki Behan Yojana against rising violence against women.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024