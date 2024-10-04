Pune Shocked by Heinous Ghat Assault

Pune Police have unveiled sketches of two suspects related to the alleged gang rape of a 21-year-old woman in the Bopdev Ghat area. This incident, taking place on the night of October 3, has stirred widespread concern in the community. Authorities have also shared contact numbers, including that of Vinay Patankar, Senior Police Inspector of Kondhwa Police Station, urging the public to offer any helpful information they might possess.

According to official reports, the victim was at the ghat with a friend when three unknown individuals allegedly attacked her around 11 p.m. While the attack occurred on October 3, a police report was filed at approximately 5 a.m. the following day. During ongoing efforts to locate the perpetrators, Pune Joint Commissioner of Police Ranjan Kumar Sharma commented on the extensive search undertaken by ten teams from the Crime Branch and Detective Branch.

The incident has drawn sharp criticism from public figures, including NCP-SCP working president Supriya Sule, who expressed outrage at the current state of women's safety in Pune and Maharashtra as a whole. Sule censured the state home department for its inaction, urging swift arrest and prosecution of the accused. NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar echoed the public's anger, juxtaposing government initiatives like the Ladki Behan Yojana against rising violence against women.

