U.S. Job Surge Pumps Life into Stock Market
U.S. job growth accelerated in September, leading to a decrease in unemployment to 4.1%. This spurred the S&P 500 close to record highs as investors adjusted their interest rate cut bets, with the Federal Reserve likely to enact a smaller cut. Energy stocks showed significant gains.
This positive economic news has led to a rally across major stock indexes, with the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all posting significant gains by Friday morning.
