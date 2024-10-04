New Quality Control Standards for Construction Textiles Unveiled

The government announced on Friday a new quality control order, setting stringent standards for ropes, cordages, geotextiles, and industrial textiles used in construction. This development aims to bolster safety measures for workers while enhancing operational efficiency on-site.

Effective from April 1, 2025, the quality control orders (QCOs) will give Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) an extra three months to comply with the new standards. This staggered timeline seeks to accommodate SMEs, ensuring they meet safety and performance benchmarks without undue pressure.

Emphasizing the essential role of these materials, ropes and cordages are crucial for lifting and securing, while geotextiles assist in soil stabilization. Industrial textiles provide protective wear, collectively working to create a consistent, safe environment. The initiative prioritizes worker safety and environmental care through regular inspections and standardized quality measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)