RJD MP Criticizes Bihar Government's Delayed Flood Response

Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Misa Bharati has launched a fierce criticism of the Bihar government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, accusing it of delayed action in response to the state's flood crisis. Bharati argues that state authorities sprang into action only when water levels began to subside, leaving crisis management to opposition parties, particularly those aligned with the INDIA alliance.

On Friday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inspected areas severely affected by floods, as noted by his office. The state has been struggling with intense flooding conditions, attributed to the heavy water release from the Kosi Barrage in Birpur, exacerbated by persistent rainfall in Nepal's catchment areas, leading to rivers breaching danger levels in several districts.

In Muzaffarpur, especially in the Aurai block, residents faced with excessive flooding have been forced to evacuate, some resorting to makeshift roadside shelters. District Magistrate Subrat Kumar Sen confirmed the establishment of community kitchens in the most heavily impacted areas to aid those affected, reaffirming efforts to monitor and manage rising water levels in the Bagmati River and breaches in multiple dams.

(With inputs from agencies.)