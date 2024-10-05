Left Menu

BRICS Unites for Global Energy Transformation

South African Minister of Energy and Electricity, Kgosientso Ramokgopa, highlights the potential for BRICS countries to collaborate on energy security at the 9th BRICS Energy Ministerial Meeting. The inclusion of new members, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and UAE, strengthens the group's influence on reshaping the global energy landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 05-10-2024 02:26 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 02:26 IST
BRICS Unites for Global Energy Transformation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Africa

In a significant development for the global energy sector, South African Minister of Energy and Electricity, Kgosientso Ramokgopa, emphasized the tremendous potential for collaboration among BRICS nations at the 9th BRICS Energy Ministerial Meeting held in Moscow this week. He highlighted that joint efforts could ensure energy security and tackle challenges identified during the BRICS 2023 Summit in South Africa, such as the lack of an integrated energy policy framework.

Ramokgopa pointed out that the meeting came at a crucial time when member countries are striving to balance developmental goals with energy transition pathways. He stressed the need for these transitions to promote energy sovereignty, economic sustainability, and universal access, aligning with environmental goals while ensuring inclusivity.

The Minister regarded the addition of new BRICS members - Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the UAE - as an affirmation of the bloc's growing influence in global energy discourse. He called for leveraging South Africa's expertise to support partner countries in areas like rare-earth elements, essential for a green economy, and underscored the importance of platforms like the G20 to advance a shared perspective as developing nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024