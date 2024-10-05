BRICS Unites for Global Energy Transformation
South African Minister of Energy and Electricity, Kgosientso Ramokgopa, highlights the potential for BRICS countries to collaborate on energy security at the 9th BRICS Energy Ministerial Meeting. The inclusion of new members, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and UAE, strengthens the group's influence on reshaping the global energy landscape.
In a significant development for the global energy sector, South African Minister of Energy and Electricity, Kgosientso Ramokgopa, emphasized the tremendous potential for collaboration among BRICS nations at the 9th BRICS Energy Ministerial Meeting held in Moscow this week. He highlighted that joint efforts could ensure energy security and tackle challenges identified during the BRICS 2023 Summit in South Africa, such as the lack of an integrated energy policy framework.
Ramokgopa pointed out that the meeting came at a crucial time when member countries are striving to balance developmental goals with energy transition pathways. He stressed the need for these transitions to promote energy sovereignty, economic sustainability, and universal access, aligning with environmental goals while ensuring inclusivity.
The Minister regarded the addition of new BRICS members - Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the UAE - as an affirmation of the bloc's growing influence in global energy discourse. He called for leveraging South Africa's expertise to support partner countries in areas like rare-earth elements, essential for a green economy, and underscored the importance of platforms like the G20 to advance a shared perspective as developing nations.
