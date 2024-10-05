Malabar 2024: Naval Forces Galvanize Amid Regional Tensions
India is set to host the multinational Malabar naval exercise with participation from India, the US, Australia, and Japan. Spanning October 8-18, 2024, this extensive drill involves tackling maritime challenges and improving military cooperation, focusing on warfare tactics and operational synergy in the Indian Ocean and Indo-Pacific regions.
India will be hosting the significant Malabar naval exercise starting Tuesday, amidst an evolving security landscape in the region.
This multinational exercise includes navies from India, the US, Australia, and Japan, engaging in an array of complex drills during the 'sea phase' of the operation.
Originally started in 1992 as a bilateral event, the Malabar exercise now serves as a cornerstone for enhancing naval cooperation and interoperability to address shared maritime challenges across the Indian Ocean and Indo-Pacific regions.
