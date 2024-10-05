Left Menu

Malabar 2024: Naval Forces Galvanize Amid Regional Tensions

India is set to host the multinational Malabar naval exercise with participation from India, the US, Australia, and Japan. Spanning October 8-18, 2024, this extensive drill involves tackling maritime challenges and improving military cooperation, focusing on warfare tactics and operational synergy in the Indian Ocean and Indo-Pacific regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2024 14:20 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 14:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India will be hosting the significant Malabar naval exercise starting Tuesday, amidst an evolving security landscape in the region.

This multinational exercise includes navies from India, the US, Australia, and Japan, engaging in an array of complex drills during the 'sea phase' of the operation.

Originally started in 1992 as a bilateral event, the Malabar exercise now serves as a cornerstone for enhancing naval cooperation and interoperability to address shared maritime challenges across the Indian Ocean and Indo-Pacific regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024