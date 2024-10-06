Left Menu

Bomb Threat Puts Indian Airports on High Alert

Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar International Airport in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, received a bomb threat via email, prompting police action and an FIR. The threat extends to other airports in India. The situation follows a similar threat at Vadodara Airport, with security tightened and investigations underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 09:43 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 09:43 IST
Additional Commissioner of Police, Amit Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a chilling escalation of security threats, the Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar International Airport in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, was thrust into emergency mode after receiving a bomb threat via email late Saturday night. The anonymous sender ominously warned of additional attacks on other Indian airports. Authorities swiftly filed a First Information Report, and an urgent investigation is underway to unmask the perpetrators.

Speaking on the development, Additional Commissioner of Police Amit Singh emphasized the gravity of the situation. "Our immediate priority is to track down the origin of the threat," he stated, acknowledging this as the fourth bomb threat targeting Indore Airport this year. The threat was reportedly communicated through the dark web, complicating efforts to trace its source. Meanwhile, technical teams are fervently working alongside airport authorities to evaluate and neutralize any potential risks.

In a related incident, similar alarm bells rang at Vadodara Airport in Gujarat on Friday when an email threat prompted decisive action by the police and security personnel. ACP Vadodara GB Bambhaniya detailed the forceful response, highlighting comprehensive searches conducted by canine units and the mobilization of a multi-agency task force consisting of the Central and State Intelligence Bureaus. "The Commissioner of Police has directed the Cyber Crime Team to advance the investigation," Bambhaniya noted. Security meas-tures have since been intensified in strategic airport areas to deter any further threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

