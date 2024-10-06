From Ruins to Renewal: Gaza's Path to Rebuilding Amidst Conflict

Amid the devastation of Gaza, young Mohammed collects fragments of his collapsed home, turning rubble into gravestones. His father, Jihad Shamali, a former construction worker, reflects on the grim transition from homes to tombstones, underscoring the relentless cycle of hardship plaguing residents.

The challenge is herculean. Over 42 million tonnes of debris, a consequence of the Israeli military's campaign against Hamas, overshadow the landscape. The U.N. is stepping in, launching a pilot project in Khan Younis and Deir El-Balah to manage this colossal aftermath, while coordination with Israeli officials continues.

As Gaza grapples with land and machinery shortages, efforts to recycle debris for infrastructure face significant obstacles. The region is a testament to the enduring crisis, where dust raises health concerns, and the political uncertainty stalls international investment in rebuilding efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)