Adani Group Leads the Hydrogen Revolution in Ahmedabad

Adani Group has initiated the blending of green hydrogen into natural gas for household use in Ahmedabad to lower emissions and support sustainable development. This move marks a significant step towards decarbonizing India's energy landscape, although the production cost of hydrogen remains a challenge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2024 12:31 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 12:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to reduce emissions and achieve net-zero targets, the Adani Group has begun blending green hydrogen into the natural gas supplied to households in Ahmedabad for cooking. The initiative is conducted through Adani Total Gas Ltd, a joint venture with French energy firm TotalEnergies, which has commenced blending 2.2-2.3% green hydrogen in Shantigram, Ahmedabad.

This innovative approach uses hydrogen produced from renewable sources through electrolysis, and blends it with natural gas, thus reducing the carbon footprint compared to using natural gas alone. Adani-Total Gas Ltd CEO Suresh P. Manglani hailed this as a pioneering venture contributing towards cleaner energy solutions and sustainable development.

Despite the potential of green hydrogen as a future zero-emission fuel, challenges persist due to its corrosive nature affecting pipelines and equipment, and high production costs. Tests have shown up to 10% hydrogen can be safely blended into natural gas pipelines, with Adani currently planning to increase the blend from 2.3% to 8% over time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

