Yogi Adityanath Unveils Maha Kumbh-2025 Logo in Preparatory Visit

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unveiled the Maha Kumbh-2025 logo in Prayagraj and assessed event preparations. Authorities plan enhanced security and facilities for the religious congregation, while restrictions on non-Sanatan religious people and substances like meat and liquor are being considered to preserve the festival's sanctity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 14:40 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 14:40 IST
UP CM Yogi unveils logo of Mahakumbh Fair 2025 in Prayagraj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unveiled the logo for the Maha Kumbh-2025 in Prayagraj, marking the onset of preparations for the grand religious assembly. The Chief Minister engaged in discussions with saints and conducted site reviews, emphasizing the significance of the event for the Sanatan faith.

In a statement on social media platform X, CM Yogi underscored the spiritual importance of Prayagraj, expressing hopes for an auspicious Maha Kumbh. The event is scheduled from January 14 to February 26, 2025, with significant security measures planned, particularly for the main bathing rituals on Makar Sankranti, Mauni Amavasya, and Basant Panchami.

The UP government aims to improve tourist facilities with subsidies for local businesses on major routes. Meanwhile, Juna Akhara head, Mahant Hari Giri, stressed that participation will be restricted to individuals committed to the Sanatan dharm, with identification checks and prohibitions on non-Sanatan attendees and items such as meat and liquor strongly advocated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

