Yogi Adityanath Unveils Maha Kumbh-2025 Logo in Preparatory Visit

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unveiled the logo for the Maha Kumbh-2025 in Prayagraj, marking the onset of preparations for the grand religious assembly. The Chief Minister engaged in discussions with saints and conducted site reviews, emphasizing the significance of the event for the Sanatan faith.

In a statement on social media platform X, CM Yogi underscored the spiritual importance of Prayagraj, expressing hopes for an auspicious Maha Kumbh. The event is scheduled from January 14 to February 26, 2025, with significant security measures planned, particularly for the main bathing rituals on Makar Sankranti, Mauni Amavasya, and Basant Panchami.

The UP government aims to improve tourist facilities with subsidies for local businesses on major routes. Meanwhile, Juna Akhara head, Mahant Hari Giri, stressed that participation will be restricted to individuals committed to the Sanatan dharm, with identification checks and prohibitions on non-Sanatan attendees and items such as meat and liquor strongly advocated.

