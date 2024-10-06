Gwalior Hosts First International Cricket Match & Welcomes New MEMU Train

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia expressed his delight as Gwalior is poised to make history with its inaugural international cricket match and the introduction of a new MEMU train service. The much-anticipated T20I match between India and Bangladesh will be held today at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium.

The Union Minister highlighted the significance of these events, noting that this day also sees the fulfilment of a long-held dream. "My father's vision to convert the narrow gauge line from Gwalior to Sheopur into a broad gauge is coming to fruition with the launch of the MEMU train," stated Scindia. The upgraded train will enhance regional connectivity, benefiting local residents and tourists.

The cricket stadium, with a capacity of 30,000, is ready to host an unforgettable game between the two cricketing nations, kicking off the three-match T20I series following the Test series. India's squad, led by Suryakumar Yadav, includes key players like Sanju Samson and returning sensation Abhishek Sharma, promising a thrilling tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)