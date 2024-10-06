Gwalior Hosts First International Cricket Match & Welcomes New MEMU Train
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia celebrates Gwalior's first international cricket match and the inauguration of a new MEMU train, enhancing the city's connectivity. With a T20I clash between India and Bangladesh and the launch of the train service, the city marks a significant day in its history.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia expressed his delight as Gwalior is poised to make history with its inaugural international cricket match and the introduction of a new MEMU train service. The much-anticipated T20I match between India and Bangladesh will be held today at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium.
The Union Minister highlighted the significance of these events, noting that this day also sees the fulfilment of a long-held dream. "My father's vision to convert the narrow gauge line from Gwalior to Sheopur into a broad gauge is coming to fruition with the launch of the MEMU train," stated Scindia. The upgraded train will enhance regional connectivity, benefiting local residents and tourists.
The cricket stadium, with a capacity of 30,000, is ready to host an unforgettable game between the two cricketing nations, kicking off the three-match T20I series following the Test series. India's squad, led by Suryakumar Yadav, includes key players like Sanju Samson and returning sensation Abhishek Sharma, promising a thrilling tournament.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India has emerged as leading telecom market at global stage, internet connectivity reached 95 core people: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Gwalior Bandh: Hindu Mahasabha's Protest Against India-Bangladesh Cricket Match
Mehidy Hasan Miraz Recalled for Bangladesh T20I Series Against India
Suryakumar Yadav Named India Captain for T20I Series Against Bangladesh
Hindu Mahasabha Protests India-Bangladesh Cricket Match in Gwalior