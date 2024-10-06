Left Menu

Chhattisgarh's Jal-Jagar Mahotsav: A Beacon for Water Conservation

At the Jal-Jagar Mahotsav in Dhamtari district, Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai lauded water conservation efforts. He emphasized the importance of the Jal-Jeevan Mission and environmental initiatives like 'Ek Ped Ma Ke Naam.' The event, attended by key state officials, highlighted the initiative's potential as a model for national emulation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 16:28 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 16:28 IST
Chhattisgarh's Jal-Jagar Mahotsav: A Beacon for Water Conservation
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai attended the Jal-Jagar Mahotsav inauguration at Ravishankar Reservoir, Dhamtari, applauding its water conservation efforts. Sai emphasized the initiative's success in revitalizing groundwater levels and urged further commitment to the Prime Minister's Jal Jeevan Mission.

During his address, CM Sai extended Navratri good wishes and appealed to plant trees in honor of mothers under the 'Ek Ped Ma Ke Naam' campaign. State Minister Kedar Kashyap praised the district's proactive approach, advocating the initiative as a model for broader adoption across the state and nation.

Sports and Youth Welfare Minister, Tankram Verma, echoed the need for water conservation, underscoring its relevance through a regional song. Other dignitaries, including MP Rupkumari Chaudhary, commended the festival's role in transforming community engagement, advocating for its expansion as a mass movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024