Chhattisgarh's Jal-Jagar Mahotsav: A Beacon for Water Conservation

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai attended the Jal-Jagar Mahotsav inauguration at Ravishankar Reservoir, Dhamtari, applauding its water conservation efforts. Sai emphasized the initiative's success in revitalizing groundwater levels and urged further commitment to the Prime Minister's Jal Jeevan Mission.

During his address, CM Sai extended Navratri good wishes and appealed to plant trees in honor of mothers under the 'Ek Ped Ma Ke Naam' campaign. State Minister Kedar Kashyap praised the district's proactive approach, advocating the initiative as a model for broader adoption across the state and nation.

Sports and Youth Welfare Minister, Tankram Verma, echoed the need for water conservation, underscoring its relevance through a regional song. Other dignitaries, including MP Rupkumari Chaudhary, commended the festival's role in transforming community engagement, advocating for its expansion as a mass movement.

