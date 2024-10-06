Left Menu

Gujarat Celebrates 23 Years of Transformative Development

Gujarat announces the annual 'Vikas Saptah' to commemorate 23 years of development initiated under Narendra Modi's leadership, celebrating sustainable progress and good governance. From October 7 to 15, 2024, the state will host themed programs and events, highlighting transformative projects and public participation in the development journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 20:12 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 20:12 IST
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat government declared the annual celebration of 'Vikas Saptah' to honor 23 years of development spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, dating back to his tenure as the state's Chief Minister. Starting from October 7 to 15, 2024, the week-long celebration highlights sustainable progress and good governance achieved over more than two decades under his leadership.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, recognizing Narendra Modi's contributions to Gujarat's global stature, led a cabinet meeting to outline plans for 'Vikas Saptah.' The week aims to underline milestones achieved and usher in new development undertakings. The health minister, Rushikesh Patel, elaborated on themed events set to unite Gujaratis in celebrating their state's evolution.

The celebration will showcase diverse programs including 'Vikas Walks' at 23 key sites of development, essay contests in educational institutions, and themed days emphasizing various facets of growth. Significant development projects, exceeding 3,500 crores, are scheduled for inauguration. The week promises to reflect on Gujarat's transformation from 2001 to the present, emphasizing Narendra Modi's policy-driven governance style.

(With inputs from agencies.)

