Kejriwal Boosts Green Initiative Amid Criticism of BJP's 'Double-Engine' Governance
Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal launched a tree plantation drive and a table tennis ground in New Delhi, engaging with locals and criticizing BJP's dual governance failures. Kejriwal, recently released on bail, expressed satisfaction at reuniting with his constituency, while addressing governance issues in BJP-ruled states.
In a move to bolster environmental initiatives, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated a tree plantation drive and unveiled a new table tennis ground at the New Delhi Assembly. The AAP leader took the opportunity to interact with local residents, assuring them of expedited completion of pending tasks.
Expressing his contentment on social media, Kejriwal shared his joy at reconnecting with his constituency after a long hiatus. "I missed meeting the people of my constituency in the last 5-6 months," he stated, signaling a renewed focus on local engagement and development.
Meanwhile, Kejriwal launched a strong critique of the BJP's 'double-engine' governance model, citing its failures across various states including Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir. In a speech at the 'Janta Ki Adalat' event, he challenged the BJP on issues of inflation, unemployment, and corruption, emphasizing the need for improved basic services like education and electricity across the country.
