Left Menu

Gorkha Community Rallies for Tribal Status Recognition

A joint action committee has been formed to advocate for tribal status for the Gorkha community and other minority groups in Sikkim, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Dooars. Initiated by Sikkim's Chief Minister and the MP of Darjeeling, the meeting underscored a unified effort to address longstanding demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 23:25 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 23:25 IST
Gorkha Community Rallies for Tribal Status Recognition
Joint action committee formed to get tribal status for left-out groups. (Photo/IPR,Sikkim). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move toward inclusivity, a joint action committee (JAC) has been established to seek tribal status for the Gorkha community and other minority groups in the regions of Sikkim, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Dooars. The committee's formation followed a crucial coordination meeting led by Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and Darjeeling MP Raju Bista, with active participation from community representatives.

The pressing issue affects 12 communities in Sikkim, such as the Thami, Bahun, Chettri, and Newar, and 11 communities from the Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Dooars regions, including Bhujel, Gurung, and Sunuwar. Chief Minister Tamang expressed the prolonged efforts made to secure tribal status, emphasizing the need for a collective approach to finally resolve these matters.

Raju Bista, who led discussions for the 11 communities, reiterated that tribal status is a shared concern between Darjeeling and Sikkim. The formation of JAC represents a strategic step toward securing constitutional rights and justice for these communities. Both state government officials and MLAs from Sikkim and West Bengal were present, signaling significant political support for the initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024