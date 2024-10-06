Gorkha Community Rallies for Tribal Status Recognition

In a significant move toward inclusivity, a joint action committee (JAC) has been established to seek tribal status for the Gorkha community and other minority groups in the regions of Sikkim, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Dooars. The committee's formation followed a crucial coordination meeting led by Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and Darjeeling MP Raju Bista, with active participation from community representatives.

The pressing issue affects 12 communities in Sikkim, such as the Thami, Bahun, Chettri, and Newar, and 11 communities from the Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Dooars regions, including Bhujel, Gurung, and Sunuwar. Chief Minister Tamang expressed the prolonged efforts made to secure tribal status, emphasizing the need for a collective approach to finally resolve these matters.

Raju Bista, who led discussions for the 11 communities, reiterated that tribal status is a shared concern between Darjeeling and Sikkim. The formation of JAC represents a strategic step toward securing constitutional rights and justice for these communities. Both state government officials and MLAs from Sikkim and West Bengal were present, signaling significant political support for the initiative.

