Meticulous Preparations Underway for Jammu and Kashmir Vote Counting

In a statement ahead of the vote counting for Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, Doda District Election Officer Harvinder Singh announced the completion of all necessary arrangements. Three counting halls are designated for Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and postal ballots each, with additional Assistant Returning Officers appointed to oversee postal ballots as per Election Commission directives.

Harvinder Singh, speaking to ANI, detailed the personnel management strategy that includes multiple randomizations of manpower to ensure impartial table allocations. Observers are already present for the second randomization, while the final one is scheduled for the morning of the counting day with agents of candidates observing the process. Singh assures that counting staff is well-trained, with special arrangements such as media cells and candidate spaces in place.

The Election Officer expressed confidence in an orderly counting process, mirroring the peaceful polling. Security is a top priority, given that not all 27 candidates across Doda district's three constituencies will win, necessitating stringent law and order measures. Singh highlighted that the area surrounding the counting center will be a no-vehicle zone, urging public cooperation to avoid traffic disruptions. Meanwhile, projections from Axis My India suggest a hung assembly with a slight lead for the National Conference-Congress alliance.

