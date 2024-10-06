Left Menu

Meticulous Preparations Underway for Jammu and Kashmir Vote Counting

As Jammu and Kashmir prepares for election results, Doda District Election Officer Harvinder Singh confirms all counting arrangements are in place. With three counting halls set and meticulous personnel randomization, Singh emphasizes security and public cooperation for a peaceful process. Predicted outcomes suggest a hung assembly with no clear majorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 23:27 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 23:27 IST
Meticulous Preparations Underway for Jammu and Kashmir Vote Counting
Visuals from the Doda's District Election Office. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a statement ahead of the vote counting for Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, Doda District Election Officer Harvinder Singh announced the completion of all necessary arrangements. Three counting halls are designated for Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and postal ballots each, with additional Assistant Returning Officers appointed to oversee postal ballots as per Election Commission directives.

Harvinder Singh, speaking to ANI, detailed the personnel management strategy that includes multiple randomizations of manpower to ensure impartial table allocations. Observers are already present for the second randomization, while the final one is scheduled for the morning of the counting day with agents of candidates observing the process. Singh assures that counting staff is well-trained, with special arrangements such as media cells and candidate spaces in place.

The Election Officer expressed confidence in an orderly counting process, mirroring the peaceful polling. Security is a top priority, given that not all 27 candidates across Doda district's three constituencies will win, necessitating stringent law and order measures. Singh highlighted that the area surrounding the counting center will be a no-vehicle zone, urging public cooperation to avoid traffic disruptions. Meanwhile, projections from Axis My India suggest a hung assembly with a slight lead for the National Conference-Congress alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024