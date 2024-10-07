Blaze Erupts at Crimean Oil Depot
A fire erupted at an oil depot in Feodosia on the Crimean coast. Russia-appointed officials confirmed no casualties. The cause of the blaze was not disclosed and was mentioned by Oleg Kryuchkov, an adviser to Crimea's Russia-installed leadership, on a Telegram channel.
