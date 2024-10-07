Left Menu

Blaze Erupts at Crimean Oil Depot

A fire erupted at an oil depot in Feodosia on the Crimean coast. Russia-appointed officials confirmed no casualties. The cause of the blaze was not disclosed and was mentioned by Oleg Kryuchkov, an adviser to Crimea's Russia-installed leadership, on a Telegram channel.

oilfield closures

A fire erupted at an oil depot in Feodosia, a city on the Crimean coast, according to officials appointed by Russia on the peninsula, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

Oleg Kryuchkov, an adviser to the Russian-installed head of Crimea, confirmed on Telegram that there were no casualties reported.

No details about the cause of the fire have been disclosed at this time. The situation remains under investigation by local authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

