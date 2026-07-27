Markets Rally as Middle East Tensions Ease: A Focus on Inflation and Earnings

Share markets offered a mutedly positive response on Monday following a pause in conflicts across the Gulf region, leading to a drop in oil prices. This, in turn, reduced inflationary pressures and lent support to bonds in anticipation of a bustling week marked by central bank meetings and corporate earnings reports.

Iran announced a cessation of its attacks, contingent upon U.S. actions, while Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis targeted Saudi oil infrastructures, threatening vital global trade routes. Analysts suggest that oil prices hovering above $100 per barrel might foster de-escalatory behavior among conflicting parties, as evidenced over the weekend.

The decline in oil prices eased fears of inflation, prompting markets to reduce expectations of imminent rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. As several tech giants gear up to report their earnings this week, investor attention remains sharply focused on potential financial ramifications stemming from rising AI-related costs.