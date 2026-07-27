Tragic Airstrike Hits Rostov: Impact and Aftermath
An overnight Ukrainian air attack on Russia's Rostov-on-Don resulted in the deaths of a couple and injuries to five others, with two in critical condition. Regional governor Yuri Slyusar reported that falling drone debris ignited fires in several locations, including warehouses.
- Country:
- Russia
A deadly airstrike rocked the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don overnight, claiming the lives of a couple. Regional governor Yuri Slyusar confirmed the attack originated from Ukraine.
Five others were injured in the incident, with two battling for their lives in critical condition, Slyusar detailed in a Telegram post.
The situation escalated as falling drone debris ignited fires across multiple locations, including critical infrastructure like warehouses.
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