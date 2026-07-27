El Salvador 2024 Elections: New Faces Enter the Race Against Bukele

El Salvador's opposition parties have nominated Maytee Iraheta and Rafael Aguirre as presidential candidates against Nayib Bukele for the February election. This marks ARENA's first all-women ticket. Bukele seeks a third term following constitutional changes despite criticism of his crime policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 08:12 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 08:12 IST
El Salvador 2024 Elections: New Faces Enter the Race Against Bukele
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  • Country:
  • El Salvador

In a bold move ahead of El Salvador's upcoming presidential elections, opposition parties have announced new contenders to challenge the incumbent, President Nayib Bukele. Former lawmaker Maytee Iraheta and doctor-turned-union leader Rafael Aguirre have been nominated by their respective parties, ARENA and FMLN, to vie for the presidency in February.

This marks a historic moment for ARENA, as it nominates an all-women ticket for the first time in its history. Meanwhile, President Bukele, who has taken a controversial stance on crime reduction, is seeking a third term. Bukele's campaign has been facilitated by recent legal changes that permit indefinite re-elections.

Bukele continues to maintain high approval ratings, bolstered by his tough on crime stance, despite allegations of human rights abuses. His government has been criticized for arbitrary detentions and other violations, overshadowing his quest to reduce crime. The election will be a battle of ideologies and leadership styles as El Salvador stands on the cusp of a potentially transformative era.

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