Escalating Tensions: Drone Attacks Ignite Fires and Injuries

A Ukrainian drone attack wounded 12 people, including two children, in Belgorod, Russia, as reported by regional authorities on Monday. The assault set several cars and apartments on fire.

In another incident, a Ukrainian air attack in Rostov-on-Don, a significant export hub on the Sea of Azov, damaged an apartment building, according to Mayor Aleksandr Skryabin's Telegram post.

Simultaneously, in Ukraine's Sumy region, five people were injured by a Russian aerial bomb. Both nations deny targeting civilians amidst ongoing hostilities since Russia's February 2022 invasion.