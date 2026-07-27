Escalating Tensions: Drone Attacks Ignite Fires and Injuries

A Ukrainian drone attack in Belgorod injured 12 people and set multiple cars and apartments ablaze. Concurrently, a similar incident in Rostov-on-Don damaged an apartment building. In Ukraine’s Sumy region, a Russian aerial bombing wounded five individuals. Both countries deny targeting civilians as hostilities continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 07:41 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 07:41 IST
Escalating Tensions: Drone Attacks Ignite Fires and Injuries
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  • Country:
  • Ukraine

A Ukrainian drone attack wounded 12 people, including two children, in Belgorod, Russia, as reported by regional authorities on Monday. The assault set several cars and apartments on fire.

In another incident, a Ukrainian air attack in Rostov-on-Don, a significant export hub on the Sea of Azov, damaged an apartment building, according to Mayor Aleksandr Skryabin's Telegram post.

Simultaneously, in Ukraine's Sumy region, five people were injured by a Russian aerial bomb. Both nations deny targeting civilians amidst ongoing hostilities since Russia's February 2022 invasion.

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