Debt Dilemma: Decoding Kamala Harris' and Donald Trump's Economic Plans

A new analysis by the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget indicates that Kamala Harris' and Donald Trump's economic plans could significantly increase the national debt over the next decade. Harris could add $3.5 trillion, while Trump's plans might increase the debt by up to $15.2 trillion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-10-2024 09:49 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 09:49 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

A recent study by the nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget casts doubts on the fiscal impact of the economic plans put forth by Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. The analysis suggests that, despite Harris' assurances of fiscal responsibility, her proposals could raise the national debt by $3.5 trillion over a decade.

Meanwhile, Trump's economic strategies, although claiming to stimulate growth, are estimated to potentially add a staggering $7.5 trillion to $15.2 trillion to the national debt. Neither candidate has focused extensively on deficit reduction during their campaigns, highlighting a critical economic issue for voters in the upcoming election.

The report underscores a pressing national challenge, as the federal debt has already surpassed $28 trillion, with spending on major programs like Social Security and Medicare outpacing revenue. Observers note that addressing rising debt costs is crucial for future fiscal health, yet the current political landscape appears hesitant to prioritize this issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

