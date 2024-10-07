Foundation Stone Laid for Major Coal Handling Projects in Jharkhand

Union Minister Satish Chandra Dubey has laid the foundation stone for two pivotal coal handling projects in Jharkhand, together valued at Rs 732 crore, according to a government statement on Monday.

The Karo and Konar Coal Handling Plants, located in Bokaro and Kargali areas under Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL), aim to enhance coal logistics by providing a direct rail link for transporting coal to thermal power plants and other consumers.

The projects, with a combined annual capacity of 12 million tonnes, will significantly reduce road haulage times, speeding up coal dispatches and improving efficiency in India's energy supply chain.

(With inputs from agencies.)