Foundation Stone Laid for Major Coal Handling Projects in Jharkhand
Union Minister Satish Chandra Dubey has initiated two significant coal handling projects worth Rs 732 crore in Jharkhand. These plants are crucial for streamlining coal transportation from mines to railways and ultimately to power plants across India, reducing current transportation times notably.
Union Minister Satish Chandra Dubey has laid the foundation stone for two pivotal coal handling projects in Jharkhand, together valued at Rs 732 crore, according to a government statement on Monday.
The Karo and Konar Coal Handling Plants, located in Bokaro and Kargali areas under Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL), aim to enhance coal logistics by providing a direct rail link for transporting coal to thermal power plants and other consumers.
The projects, with a combined annual capacity of 12 million tonnes, will significantly reduce road haulage times, speeding up coal dispatches and improving efficiency in India's energy supply chain.
