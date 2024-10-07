Moneyview and CaratLane's Digital Gold Revolution

Moneyview, a premier financial services platform, has joined forces with CaratLane, a leading omni-channel jewellery brand in India, to launch a groundbreaking digital gold service. This new offering aims to demystify gold investments, enabling users to buy, sell, and store gold with ease.

Traditionally, gold investment in India has posed high entry barriers and storage issues. The introduction of digital gold allows for fractional ownership, significantly lowering the financial threshold. This innovation appeals to a broader customer base, especially during the festive season when gold buying peaks.

Sushma Abburi, Chief Business Officer of Moneyview, emphasized their mission to enhance financial management options through accessible products. In this partnership, users can invest in 24K gold with assured purity and potentially convert their investment into jewellery. This venture further cements Moneyview's position as a reliable platform in the digital financial landscape.

