Strategic Leadership Moves at SBM Bank India

SBM Bank India has made strategic leadership appointments by naming Prakash Jaiswal as the head of corporate banking and Nikhil Rajadhyaksha to steer retail banking operations. Both executives bring a wealth of experience from notable positions in major financial institutions.

Prakash Jaiswal previously served as the managing director and country head of business banking at HSBC Bank India. His impressive resume includes senior roles at Yes Bank, ICICI Bank, and EXIM Bank, where he honed his expertise in corporate banking.

Nikhil Rajadhyaksha, before joining SBM Bank India, was joint president in charge of offline businesses and third-party products at Kotak Securities. His extensive experience includes top-tier roles at Kotak Mahindra Bank, ING Vysya Bank, Citibank, and HCL Infosystems Ltd. The bank, which began operating in India in December 2018, now boasts a network of 17 branches across the country, with its latest addition in Surat.

(With inputs from agencies.)