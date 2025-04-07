Macrotech Developers Surpasses Pre-Sales Targets with Robust Growth

Macrotech Developers Ltd announced a notable increase in sales bookings, achieving a 14% rise to Rs 4,810 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal year, largely due to strong housing demand. This accomplishment enabled the company to meet and exceed its annual pre-sales targets.

The company's sales bookings reached Rs 17,630 crore last fiscal year, marking a significant 21% growth compared to the previous year. This performance not only surpassed Macrotech's FY25 guidance but also showcased a consistent and sustainable growth pattern, according to its latest regulatory filing.

Notably, the majority of these pre-sales were from residential properties, with customer collections climbing 26% in the last quarter. Despite these successes, the company is embroiled in a legal dispute over the Lodha brand name with the House of Abhinandan Lodha, a competing firm founded by the CEO's younger brother.

(With inputs from agencies.)