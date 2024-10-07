Market Mayhem: Sensex Slump Spurs Investor Losses

The financial market faced a significant setback as investors lost Rs 8.90 lakh crore with Sensex declining for the sixth day in a row, ending sharply lower on Monday. The downturn was largely influenced by substantial sell-offs in major stocks due to varied global trends and withdrawal of foreign capital.

The valuation of companies listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange fell drastically, losing Rs 8,90,153.84 crore, settling at Rs 4,51,99,444.70 crore. This decline marks a worrying trend as the BSE Sensex plunged 638.45 points to 81,050, with an intraday low of 80,726.06.

Besieged by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and lackluster corporate earnings, market sentiment weakened further. Indian shares saw foreign investors reallocate their portfolios to cost-effective markets in China and Hong Kong. Despite the market downturn, a few stocks like Mahindra & Mahindra, ITC, and Infosys managed to hold firm.

(With inputs from agencies.)