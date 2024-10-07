Indian Army Unveils Overhauled T-90 Bhishma Tank
The Indian Army has rolled out the revamped T-90 Bhishma tank, marking a strategic advancement in their ongoing 'Decade of Transformation.' Conducted at the 505 Army Base Workshop in Delhi and led by the Corps of EME, this overhaul showcases enhanced capabilities and self-reliance in defense machinery.
In a significant stride towards military modernization, the Indian Army unveiled the overhauled T-90 Bhishma tank, as part of its 'Decade of Transformation.' Military chief General Upendra Dwivedi was present at the rollout ceremony, highlighting the strategic importance of this initiative.
The overhaul, completed by the Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers at the 505 Army Base Workshop in Delhi, is a major effort to maintain and improve the operational readiness of the army's armored units. The T-90, a mainstay since 2003, benefits from this comprehensive refurbishment, which entails a complete rebuild to enhance its combat prowess.
Technicians demonstrated remarkable skill by dismantling over 200 parts and components, which were meticulously rebuilt and tested using advanced equipment. Each element was examined with Automated Test Equipment to ensure the tank's capability in multi-terrain settings. This achievement underscores India's commitment to self-reliance and technological advancement in defense, aligning with the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative.
