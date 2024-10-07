Left Menu

Indian Army Unveils Overhauled T-90 Bhishma Tank

The Indian Army has rolled out the revamped T-90 Bhishma tank, marking a strategic advancement in their ongoing 'Decade of Transformation.' Conducted at the 505 Army Base Workshop in Delhi and led by the Corps of EME, this overhaul showcases enhanced capabilities and self-reliance in defense machinery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 20:04 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 20:04 IST
Indian Army Unveils Overhauled T-90 Bhishma Tank
CAS General Upendra Dwivedi at 505 Army Base Workshop (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant stride towards military modernization, the Indian Army unveiled the overhauled T-90 Bhishma tank, as part of its 'Decade of Transformation.' Military chief General Upendra Dwivedi was present at the rollout ceremony, highlighting the strategic importance of this initiative.

The overhaul, completed by the Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers at the 505 Army Base Workshop in Delhi, is a major effort to maintain and improve the operational readiness of the army's armored units. The T-90, a mainstay since 2003, benefits from this comprehensive refurbishment, which entails a complete rebuild to enhance its combat prowess.

Technicians demonstrated remarkable skill by dismantling over 200 parts and components, which were meticulously rebuilt and tested using advanced equipment. Each element was examined with Automated Test Equipment to ensure the tank's capability in multi-terrain settings. This achievement underscores India's commitment to self-reliance and technological advancement in defense, aligning with the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024