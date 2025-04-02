Left Menu

India Boosts Paramilitary Modernization and Border Village Development

The Indian government greenlights the Modernisation Plan-IV with a budget of ₹1523 crore for its Central Armed Police Forces to enhance operational efficiency and technology use. Simultaneously, it launches the Vibrant Villages Programme to prioritize development in border villages, focusing on infrastructure and local growth.

Nityanand Rai, MoS, Home Affairs (File Photo/Sansad TV). Image Credit: ANI
The Indian government has approved the Modernisation Plan-IV for its Central Armed Police Forces, including the BSF, CISF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB, AR, and NSG. This initiative follows the earlier Modernisation Plan-III and involves a substantial financial allocation of ₹1523 crore, as confirmed in a statement.

The plan aims to elevate the operational effectiveness of these forces, making them more technologically advanced and professionally equipped to perform their duties effectively both within the country and at international borders. Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai provided insights into new technological and training enhancements during a parliamentary session.

In related news, the government has prioritized the development of 662 border villages through the Vibrant Villages Programme launched earlier this year. This initiative is a centrally sponsored scheme aimed at fostering comprehensive development through improved infrastructure and collaboration between central and state government plans.

