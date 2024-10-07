Left Menu

Naidu's Delhi Visit: Discussions on Key Projects, Skill Census Launched

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu met with PM Narendra Modi to discuss state development projects, focusing on flood relief, railway initiatives, and international funding. A skill census was launched in Mangalagiri constituency aiming to boost employment by assessing skill levels. Plans include creating jobs via industry education links and job fairs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 21:33 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 21:33 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu in Delhi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a significant bid to advance Andhra Pradesh's growth trajectory, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Monday. The talks centered on pivotal projects, including the overdue flood relief funds and discussions aimed at propelling various infrastructural developments.

Besides the prime ministerial meeting, Naidu sought discussions with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, primarily to progress critical railway projects. A particular highlight was the anticipated groundbreaking ceremony for the Vizag Railway Zone, representing a substantial step forward for the state's transportation network.

Simultaneously, Naidu plans to discuss the potential merger of the Visakha Steel Plant with the Steel Authority of India, World Bank funding for Amaravati, and further financial support for the Polavaram project. Meanwhile, the launch of India's first skill census pilot in Mangalagiri marks a strategic move to enhance employment opportunities, linking education with industry, to generate two million jobs over the next five years.

