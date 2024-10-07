Left Menu

Telangana CM Seeks Urgent Flood Relief From Home Minister

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah to release Rs11,713.49 crore for flood restoration after recent devastation. He emphasized the insufficiency of current funds following substantial losses in life, livestock, and infrastructure. Reddy also sought aid for Left-Wing Extremism security and state bifurcation disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 21:52 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 21:52 IST
Telangana CM Seeks Urgent Flood Relief From Home Minister
Home Minister Amit Shah with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. (Photo/ X @@HMOIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana's Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has made an urgent appeal to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting the release of Rs11,713.49 crore for infrastructure restoration following devastating floods in the state. In a meeting held in Delhi on Monday, Reddy detailed the loss of 37 lives and significant damage to agriculture and infrastructure caused by the heavy rains from August 31 to September 8.

An official statement revealed that Reddy had previously requested Rs5,438 crore for relief efforts in a letter dated September 2. He informed Shah that a central team had visited Telangana and estimated the total damage at Rs11,713 crore. He stressed that the existing funds were inadequate, asking for prompt allocation of additional resources.

During discussions, Reddy also addressed other pressing issues, including the reinstatement of three districts under the Left-Wing Extremism category and the unresolved bifurcation disputes with Andhra Pradesh. He requested that the flood restoration funds be separate from the State Disaster Response Fund allocations and called for measures to protect Telangana's rights regarding shared assets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

 Global
2
Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

 Global
4
Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threat

Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024