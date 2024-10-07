Telangana CM Seeks Urgent Flood Relief From Home Minister

Telangana's Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has made an urgent appeal to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting the release of Rs11,713.49 crore for infrastructure restoration following devastating floods in the state. In a meeting held in Delhi on Monday, Reddy detailed the loss of 37 lives and significant damage to agriculture and infrastructure caused by the heavy rains from August 31 to September 8.

An official statement revealed that Reddy had previously requested Rs5,438 crore for relief efforts in a letter dated September 2. He informed Shah that a central team had visited Telangana and estimated the total damage at Rs11,713 crore. He stressed that the existing funds were inadequate, asking for prompt allocation of additional resources.

During discussions, Reddy also addressed other pressing issues, including the reinstatement of three districts under the Left-Wing Extremism category and the unresolved bifurcation disputes with Andhra Pradesh. He requested that the flood restoration funds be separate from the State Disaster Response Fund allocations and called for measures to protect Telangana's rights regarding shared assets.

(With inputs from agencies.)