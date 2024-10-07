Affordable Tomatoes: Government Initiative Curbs Rising Prices in Delhi NCR

In a strategic move to counter escalating tomato prices, the Department of Consumer Affairs has introduced NCCF vans offering the staple at a reduced rate of Rs 65 per kilogram across Delhi NCR. This initiative, spearheaded by Secretary Nidhi Khare, is part of a broader market intervention strategy.

The recent surge in tomato prices, despite consistent supply levels at mandis, is attributed to adverse weather conditions and possible market manipulation during the festive season. To mitigate these impacts, the NCCF's direct engagement with farmers aims to ensure price stability and protect consumers from unwarranted hikes.

High-ranking officials, including Joint Secretary & MD NCCF Anupam Mishra and Senior Economic Advisor I.S. Negi, were present at the initiative's launch. The vans are strategically placed at various locations throughout Delhi NCR, providing consumers with a more affordable option during this important period.

(With inputs from agencies.)