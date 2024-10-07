Left Menu

Himachal's Leap in Cancer Care: New Tertiary Hospital Inaugurated

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated a new tertiary cancer hospital at IGMC, Shimla, enhancing treatment capabilities. The expansion boosts bed capacity and introduces advanced technologies like IMRT and PET scans. The government allocates significant funds to improve healthcare infrastructure and recruit medical staff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 23:03 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 23:03 IST
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurates new hospital building in Shimla. Image Credit: ANI
On Monday, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu officially opened a five-story tertiary cancer hospital building at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla. The facility, constructed at the cost of Rs. 13.50 crore, is set to enhance cancer treatment capabilities, expanding bed capacity from 20 to 65. The Chief Minister affirmed the state government's commitment to world-class cancer care by incorporating the latest medical technologies.

The hospital will soon be equipped with cutting-edge radiation therapy systems, such as Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT), Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT), and Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy (VMAT). A CT Simulator worth Rs. 7.77 crore is already installed, and its commissioning is underway. A LINAC machine costing Rs. 24 crore is anticipated to be operational by January 25, 2025, further advancing cancer treatment options at the facility. The state government has also allocated Rs. 20 crore for a PET scan machine to enhance early cancer detection.

During the inauguration, CM Sukhu highlighted the escalating rates of cancer in Himachal Pradesh, which ranks second only to the North-East in cancer incidence. He noted that the government is strengthening healthcare through the 'Vyavastha Parivartan' initiative and forming a committee of top cancer specialists to guide on new treatment technologies. Accusing the previous administration of neglect, Sukhu emphasized current efforts to improve infrastructure and staff recruitment, aiming to elevate IGMC Shimla and Tanda Medical College to leading medical institutions within a year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

