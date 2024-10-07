Opposition Leader Criticizes Himachal Tax Policies

In a trenchant critique of Himachal Pradesh's present administration, Opposition Leader Jairam Thakur has lambasted Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu's Congress government for its taxation policies.

Thakur asserted that the state's citizens are taxed for nearly everything except the air they breathe, reflecting a deep dissatisfaction with the financial burdens imposed on them.

The opposition leader further alleged that the Congress government claims undue credit for progress attributed to initiatives started under the former BJP-led administration.

He insisted that cooperation from the central government has significantly contributed to these developments, a fact that he claims Chief Minister Sukhu has failed to acknowledge adequately.

The seasoned politician did not spare the state government's experience, questioning its maturity despite having ruled for two years.

He argued that recent decisions, including the imposition of new taxes, demonstrate a lack of adept governance.

Thakur highlighted the introduction of taxes affecting young athletes, criticizing measures that seem to discourage their participation and growth.

In his closing remarks, he contrasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Khelo India initiative, aimed at promoting sports, with the local government's stance that he perceives as counterproductive.

