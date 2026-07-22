New PM Burnham's Bold Commitment: Bus Fare Cuts Signal Change

Britain's new prime minister, Andy Burnham, has announced significant policy changes to address the cost-of-living crisis, including reducing bus fares by a third and removing a tax on domestic electricity. These measures aim to demonstrate his commitment to improving citizens' lives amidst ongoing political instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 14:03 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 14:03 IST
New PM Burnham's Bold Commitment: Bus Fare Cuts Signal Change
Andy Burnham
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a decisive move to address Britain's cost-of-living crisis, newly appointed Prime Minister Andy Burnham has announced a plan to reduce single bus ticket prices by one-third. This initiative is part of his early efforts to provide financial relief and signal a fresh start following a decade of political turbulence.

Alongside the fare reduction, Burnham's administration has also declared the removal of a domestic electricity bill tax effective from October 1, expected to save households around £45 annually. The fare cap, set to be implemented outside London next January, reflects Burnham's broader strategy to enhance connectivity and ease life burdens.

However, financial challenges loom, as potential changes to personal tax allowances are postponed due to budget constraints. The bus fare cap, projected to cost over £500 million, will be funded through reallocations from existing budgets, highlighting the tight fiscal environment Burnham must navigate to maintain fiscal discipline.

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