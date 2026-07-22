New PM Burnham's Bold Commitment: Bus Fare Cuts Signal Change

In a decisive move to address Britain's cost-of-living crisis, newly appointed Prime Minister Andy Burnham has announced a plan to reduce single bus ticket prices by one-third. This initiative is part of his early efforts to provide financial relief and signal a fresh start following a decade of political turbulence.

Alongside the fare reduction, Burnham's administration has also declared the removal of a domestic electricity bill tax effective from October 1, expected to save households around £45 annually. The fare cap, set to be implemented outside London next January, reflects Burnham's broader strategy to enhance connectivity and ease life burdens.

However, financial challenges loom, as potential changes to personal tax allowances are postponed due to budget constraints. The bus fare cap, projected to cost over £500 million, will be funded through reallocations from existing budgets, highlighting the tight fiscal environment Burnham must navigate to maintain fiscal discipline.