Pakistan launches UN-backed programme for health workers

Pakistan has launched a new United Nations-supported programme aimed at strengthening its health workforce by improving skills, expanding social protection and creating better working conditions for health and care workers. The initiative will initially support 20,000 workers over the next year and is designed to expand to another 80,000 people during its second phase.

The programme brings together the Government of Pakistan, the United Nations Resident Coordinator Office, the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the World Health Organization (WHO), reflecting a shared commitment to building a stronger health system while creating more decent employment opportunities.

First phase focuses on 20,000 health workers

The first phase of the programme will run from July 2026 to July 2027 under the title Advancing Decent Work and Just Transitions in Pakistan through Health Sector Skills Development and Social Protection. It is supported by the Joint Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Fund and forms part of Pakistan's implementation of the Global Accelerator on Jobs and Social Protection for Just Transitions.

The programme was formally launched after the inaugural meeting of its Joint Programme Steering Committee, chaired by the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development together with the United Nations Resident Coordinator's Office. During the meeting, members approved the programme's governance structure and implementation plan for its first year.

Better skills and safer workplaces at the centre

The initiative will invest in professional skills development, occupational safety and health, gender equality, social protection and the formalisation of employment within the health sector. These measures are expected to strengthen labour market institutions while improving healthcare services across the country.

Government officials said creating decent jobs and expanding social protection remain central to Pakistan's development agenda. Secretary of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry called for stronger partnerships with development agencies and international financial institutions to help expand investment in jobs, workforce skills and social protection.

Representing the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Additional Secretary Health Laeeq Ahmed said the programme would also support ongoing reforms in nursing and allied health education.

UN agencies highlight wider economic benefits

The United Nations said investing in the health workforce delivers benefits that extend beyond healthcare by supporting economic growth, stronger labour markets and social development.

ILO Country Director Geir Tonstol said the programme would help improve working conditions, strengthen labour market institutions, expand formal employment and provide greater access to social protection for health workers.

WHO Representative in Pakistan Dr Luo Dapeng said a country's health system depends on the people delivering care and reaffirmed WHO's commitment to supporting Pakistan in building stronger health services based on science and equal access.

Partnerships expected to support long-term reforms

Representatives from the World Bank and the United Kingdom's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office welcomed the initiative and pledged continued cooperation with the Government of Pakistan and UN agencies.

The programme is expected to generate evidence and practical approaches that support Pakistan's National Roadmap under the Global Accelerator, while strengthening institutional capacity, encouraging new partnerships, and mobilising investment for decent work, universal social protection, and sustainable economic development.