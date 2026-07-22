Canada’s Call for Peace: Navigating Global Tensions

Canada's Foreign Minister, Anita Anand, urges de-escalation and a permanent ceasefire in the Middle East. She affirmed Canada's commitment to international law, raising concerns over tensions in the South China Sea and supporting maritime dispute resolutions. Beyond security, Canada aims to diversify trade with ASEAN.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 13:58 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 13:58 IST
Canada’s Call for Peace: Navigating Global Tensions
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On Wednesday, Canada's Foreign Minister Anita Anand made a strong appeal for de-escalation and a permanent ceasefire amid escalating tensions in the Middle East. Addressing concerns during an ASEAN meeting, she highlighted the gravity of the situation and emphasized the importance of protecting civilian lives and infrastructure in conflict zones.

Anand's diplomatic efforts also focused on the South China Sea, expressing unease over recent maritime tensions involving Philippine and Chinese vessels. She reiterated Canada's support for resolving such disputes under international law, specifically the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), while underscoring the need for a 'free and open Indo-Pacific.'

Aside from security issues, Anand highlighted Canada's efforts to expand trade relations beyond the United States, aiming for a free trade agreement with ASEAN. This diversification strategy is a priority during the summit, as Canada seeks new markets to strengthen its economic ties.

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