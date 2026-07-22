UN experts urge action to end M23 violence in DR Congo

United Nations human rights experts have called for urgent international action to stop what they describe as a campaign of sexual violence, torture and intimidation carried out by the Rwanda-backed M23 armed group in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). They also appealed to governments and the United Nations to help revive the ceasefire agreement signed between the DRC Government and M23 in December 2025, saying civilians continue to suffer under escalating violence.

The experts said the growing number of testimonies from victims paints a disturbing picture of widespread abuse, with women and girls bearing a particularly heavy burden.

Sexual violence and torture remain widespread

The experts said rape, gang rape, violent assaults and killings have become recurring features of M23's operations in areas under its control. While they noted that sexual violence is committed by multiple parties involved in the conflict, they stressed that the scale of abuses attributed to M23 demands immediate attention.

According to the UN Secretary-General, more than 90,000 cases of conflict-related sexual violence were recorded during 2025. The experts said responding to these crimes requires a survivor-centred and gender-responsive approach that addresses the specific needs of women and girls, who are disproportionately affected.

Civilians face arrests, forced labour and abuse

The experts warned that M23 has established a de facto system of control in occupied territories where arbitrary arrests, unlawful detention, torture, forced labour and forced recruitment are being used to dominate local communities.

People have reportedly been detained on accusations ranging from alleged links to the Congolese Armed Forces or Wazalendo groups to failing to participate in compulsory community labour or simply being suspected of criminal activity. Reports also describe incidents of abduction, arson and extortion.

Those detained are said to be held in unofficial detention centres under overcrowded and unsanitary conditions, with little access to food, water or medical care. Victims have reportedly endured repeated beatings, while several deaths in custody have also been documented. In many cases, families were allegedly forced to pay money to secure the release of detained relatives.

UN calls for accountability and civilian protection

The experts described the situation as an alarming pattern of widespread violence against civilians that requires urgent international attention. They called for all reported violations to be independently investigated so that those responsible can be brought to justice.

They also urged all parties to the conflict to fully comply with international human rights and humanitarian law and to take all necessary measures to protect civilians from further harm.

Concerns raised with both governments

The UN experts confirmed that they are in contact with the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and have formally communicated their concerns to the Government of Rwanda regarding the reported abuses.

They said renewed international efforts to restore the ceasefire and protect civilians will be essential to reducing violence and preventing further suffering across eastern DRC.